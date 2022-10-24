THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December
Performances run December 6-21, 2022.
Performances run December 6-21, 2022.
This production is not part of the season subscription package. Single tickets go on sale to the public beginning October 4, 2022.
A young woman takes on the challenge of being a nanny for seven children. Musical adventure, political intrigue, and inspirational bravery make this show one of our favorite things.
When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters gradually captures the heart of the Captain and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain's immediate service in their navy. The family's narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides a thrilling and inspirational finale.
