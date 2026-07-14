SLIPPIN’ THROUGH THE CRACKS: THE BOBBY RUSH MUSICAL Will Come to New Stage Theatre in October

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Slippin’ Through the Cracks: The Bobby Rush Musical will come to New Stage Theatre as part of its 2026-27 season lineup. The production, by Stephen Helper and Bobby Rush, will have its World Premiere from October 20 – November 1, 2026.

Triple Grammy-winner Bobby Rush has a foot-stomping, uplifting, funky blues story that he wants to tell. From the juke joints of the South to the Grammy stage, Bobby Rush’s life is a story of perseverance, artistry, and soul. This electrifying world premiere musical developed by New Stage Theatre blends live music with storytelling to trace a remarkable journey through American history and the blues.

Slippin’ Through the Cracks encapsulates the message Bobby Rush has for us today: “If a dirt-poor country boy, with no education, no opportunities, faced with great troubles, can make it through life doing what he loves, so can you.”

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