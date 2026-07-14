 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SLIPPIN’ THROUGH THE CRACKS: THE BOBBY RUSH MUSICAL Will Come to New Stage Theatre in October

The musical will have its World Premiere from October 20 – November 1, 2026.

By:
SLIPPIN’ THROUGH THE CRACKS: THE BOBBY RUSH MUSICAL Will Come to New Stage Theatre in October

Slippin’ Through the Cracks: The Bobby Rush Musical will come to New Stage Theatre as part of its 2026-27 season lineup. The production, by Stephen Helper and Bobby Rush, will have its World Premiere from October 20 – November 1, 2026.

Triple Grammy-winner Bobby Rush has a foot-stomping, uplifting, funky blues story that he wants to tell. From the juke joints of the South to the Grammy stage, Bobby Rush’s life is a story of perseverance, artistry, and soul. This electrifying world premiere musical developed by New Stage Theatre blends live music with storytelling to trace a remarkable journey through American history and the blues. 

 Slippin’ Through the Cracks encapsulates the message Bobby Rush has for us today: “If a dirt-poor country boy, with no education, no opportunities, faced with great troubles, can make it through life doing what he loves, so can you.”

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on New Stage Theatre
Recent Articles
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. Will Come to New Stage Theatre in July
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. Will Come to New Stage Theatre in July
6/22/2026
Need more Jackson, MS Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS

Idols Of Ash in Jackson, MS Idols Of Ash
Idols Of Ash (2/03-2/12)
Idols Of Ash in Jackson, MS Idols Of Ash
Idols Of Ash (2/03-2/01)
Luke Bryan in Jackson, MS Luke Bryan
BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove (7/23-7/23)
Matt Rife in Jackson, MS Matt Rife
Brandon Amphitheater (10/25-10/25)
Picayune Theatre Company presents Disney''s Frozen:The Broadway Musical in Jackson, MS Picayune Theatre Company presents Disney''s Frozen:The Broadway Musical
Saenger Theater Hattiesburg (7/24-7/26)
Shrek The Musical in Jackson, MS Shrek The Musical
Beau Rivage Theatre (7/24-7/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets