CHRISTMAS IN THE AIR Will Come to Beau Rivage in December

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Christmas In The Air will come to Beau Rivage this holiday season. Performances will run December 12 - December 27.

Experience a family-friendly holiday spectacular, featuring synchronized high-kicking dancers inspired by the Rockettes, world-class singers and actors, and special appearances from Santa and his festive friends.

Christmas in the Air seamlessly blends the magic of a Broadway-style song-and-dance revue with a heartwarming holiday story. Audiences are guided by two of Santa’s spirited elves on an unforgettable Christmas adventure, featuring timeless holiday classics and modern favorites. The show dazzles with spectacular choreography, stunning costumes, and precision dance numbers that must be seen to be believed. With hilarious audience participation scenes and a talented supporting cast, Christmas in the Air promises festive fun and cherished memories for every member of the family.

Produced & directed by Jeb K. Rand (of Rand Productions), producer of Footloose the Musical, Elf the Musical, Grease the Musical, A Christmas Story the Musical, and most recently Shrek the Musical at Beau Rivage.

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