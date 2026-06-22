HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. Will Come to New Stage Theatre in July

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New Stage’s Broadway Junior Summer Camp Intensive will bring Disney Channel’s hit musical High School Musical JR. to the stage July 9–12, 2026, with performances featuring two rotating youth casts across the run.

The production will be directed by Xerron X Mingo, with music direction by Angie Rawls and choreography by Chiquila Pearson. Performances will take place Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. They are available via “Click HERE for tickets,” or by calling the box office at 601-948-3533.

Produced by New Stage Theatre’s Broadway Junior Summer Camp Intensive, the production adapts the Disney Channel phenomenon for the stage, following the students of East High as they return from winter break and navigate new friendships, rivalries and unexpected opportunities.

The story centers on basketball team captain Troy Bolton and new student Gabriella Montez, who bond over karaoke during a ski trip and later reunite at East High. When they decide to audition for the school musical, they disrupt the school’s social order, challenging cliques and expectations while encouraging other students to step into the spotlight.

With its themes of self-expression, inclusion and teamwork, High School Musical JR. follows Troy, Gabriella and their classmates as they discover that embracing individuality can transform the “status quo.” The production is billed as family-friendly entertainment featuring music, dance and ensemble-driven storytelling.

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