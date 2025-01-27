Rob Schneider Brings RESCUE HUSBAND to the Saenger Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor, comedian, screenwriter and director Rob Schneider is bringing his Rob Schneider: Rescue Husband tour to Hattiesburg’s historic Saenger Theater on Friday, March 14th.

Schneider, a stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his world-wide standup tour.

After leaving SNL in 1994, Schneider went on to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” and starring roles in the feature films Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Hot Chick, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, and The Benchwarmers. Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000.

Schneider is currently co-starring in Netflix’s “Home Team,” starring Kevin James. In addition, Schneider recently completed production on the film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which he produced, directed and starred in.

This is an 18+ show for Mature Audiences Only.

Doors open at 6:30 PM and show will start at 7:30 PM

Tickets range from $49.00 to $129.00 plus fees.

Comments