Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week

The performance is set for November 11.

Nov. 07, 2022  
PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week

When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn Beat, New Orleans Soul, and world funk.

The brain child of Grammy nominated producer Brian J, the Pimps of Joytime have released five studio albums and toured extensively, building a loyal international following along the way. Over the past decade, the group's grassroots following mobilized from the underground club scene in New York to sell out historic venues like the Fillmore in San Francisco and earn the band top billings at music festival across the US and Europe.

Quite simply, the Pimps' dance floor is magnetic. Word spreads to the wise when you pair high-caliber musicianship with melodies and beats that are as universally enticing as they are unconventional.

The performance is set for November 11 at Duling Hall.




THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December
The Sound of Music comes to New Stage Theatre in December. Performances run December 6-21, 2022.
Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel Univer Photo
Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University
Watershed Moment, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's (the Academy's) multi-faceted project featuring art and sound installations and an outdoor adventure walk revealing the critical importance of watersheds in our lives, closes Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Mississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This Month Photo
Mississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This Month
Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This Month Photo
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This Month
From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield’s are flooded with hope.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in DecemberTHE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December
October 24, 2022

The Sound of Music comes to New Stage Theatre in December. Performances run December 6-21, 2022.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel UniversityFinal Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University
October 13, 2022

Watershed Moment, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's (the Academy's) multi-faceted project featuring art and sound installations and an outdoor adventure walk revealing the critical importance of watersheds in our lives, closes Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Mississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This MonthMississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This Month
October 7, 2022

Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This MonthTHE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This Month
October 5, 2022

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield’s are flooded with hope.