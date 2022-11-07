PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week

When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn Beat, New Orleans Soul, and world funk.

The brain child of Grammy nominated producer Brian J, the Pimps of Joytime have released five studio albums and toured extensively, building a loyal international following along the way. Over the past decade, the group's grassroots following mobilized from the underground club scene in New York to sell out historic venues like the Fillmore in San Francisco and earn the band top billings at music festival across the US and Europe.

Quite simply, the Pimps' dance floor is magnetic. Word spreads to the wise when you pair high-caliber musicianship with melodies and beats that are as universally enticing as they are unconventional.

The performance is set for November 11 at Duling Hall.