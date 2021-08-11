New Stage Theatre is seeking actors for its upcoming 2021-2022 56th Season!

*YOUTH AUDITIONS:

Saturday, August 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 6-17

Monday, August 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for ages 6-17 (to make appointments for this date, go to the Adult Audition sign up)

Registration for Youth Auditions closes on August 12.

Please Read Audition Guidelines below before signing up:

Youth Sign Up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090A48AFA622AAFE3-newstage3

*ADULT AUDITIONS:

Sunday, August 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. for ages 18 & older

Monday, August 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 & older

Registration for Adult Auditions closes August 13.

If you do not live in the area or cannot make it to in person auditions and want to be considered for the 56th 2021-2022 season, videotaped auditions will be accepted through August 17. Send link to audition with photo and resume to submissions@newstagetheatre.com by midnight on August 17.

New Stage also sees professional actors in New York City by appointment, at the UPTA auditions in Memphis each February, and at SETC in March.

Auditions for Unframed are ongoing and information can be found on the Unframed at New Stage Theatre Facebook page.

Artistic and production personnel may submit picture and/or resume to Artistic Director Francine Reynolds at submissions@newstagetheatre.com.

Lean more at https://newstagetheatre.com/about/employment/auditions-2/