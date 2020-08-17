New Stage Theatre Awards 10 Full-Tuition Camp Scholarships for More Than A Building Virtual Summer Camp

Students auditioned and wrote an essay for the scholarships.

New Stage Theatre recently gave 10 full-tuition camp scholarships for Mississippi students to attend their More Than A Building Virtual Summer Camp, the Jackson Free Press reports.

Students auditioned and wrote an essay for the scholarships sponsored by The Walker Foundation and The Field Co-Operative, Inc.

The camp had to move online this year due to the current global health crisis. Campers were still able to receive instruction virtually, attending courses in acting, dance, voice and production, as well as master classes in playwriting, musical theater, film acting, dance and casting a play.

The winners of the scholarships include Jackson residents K.B. Griggs, Aaryka Handy, Darby Frost, Taylor Moore, Ashton Reed, Arielle Brumfield and Arianna Brumfield, and Brandon residents Kaitlyn Burkhalter, Olivia Matthews and Naomi Willis.

New Stage produces five plays each year in its subscription series, in addition to a Holiday show, an annual SchoolFest matinee, and a kids-only summer camp show that features local area talent. Main stage productions range from master works to contemporary classics to new plays. All carry the mark of professional quality for which the theatre has long been recognized.

