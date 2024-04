Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World Ballet Series: Swan Lake comes to Thalia Mara Hall this month. The performance is set for Monday, April 15, 2024.

Swan Lake, the ballet of all ballets, will be performed one night only as a part of the World Ballet Series. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by Odile, and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music.

Learn more here.