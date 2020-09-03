Mississippi Songwriters Alliance to Move Into Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center

The news of the move comes after the Friends of Mary C. announcing their relocation from the Cultural Center.

The Mississippi Songwriters Alliance is moving into the Mary C O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, according to WLOX News.

The Friends of Mary C. are heading to the Twelve Oaks property, which opened up the Cultural Center for a new tenant at the 1600 Government Street location.

The Mississippi Songwriters Alliance is open to all serious songwriters for the sole purpose of associating with other songwriters in Mississippi and abroad.

