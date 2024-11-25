Mississippi Museum Of Art Appoints Chase Brandon Quinn As Creative Director & Curator Of Special Projects

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mississippi Museum of Art has appointed Chase Brandon Quinn as its inaugural Creative Director and Curator of Special Projects effective January 13, 2025.

Quinn will bring his visionary approach to exhibition design and educational programming to the Museum. In this newly created role, Quinn will oversee MMA's education and curatorial departments, fostering inclusive, cohesive content development and storytelling across the institution.

As Creative Director, Quinn will lead cross-departmental collaboration, developing interdisciplinary programs that engage audiences in new ways while supporting professional development opportunities for MMA's staff. As Curator of Special Projects, he will create exhibitions and public programs that deepen connections to Mississippi's cultural landscape and amplify diverse voices and untold stories, both within the Museum's collection and beyond.

Betsy Bradley, MMA's Laurie Hearin McRee Director, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Chase-a proven thought-leader in innovative educational programming, exhibition curation, and community outreach. His deep experience, personal values, and expertise in making meaningful connections with diverse audiences, artists, and institutional partners make him an ideal candidate for this new role. Under his creative direction, we look forward to expanding opportunities for dynamic engagement with those we serve, aligning with the Museum's mission and commitment to equity, honesty, and access."

Quinn joins MMA following a standout tenure at the Gibbes Museum of Art (the Gibbes) in Charleston, SC, where he served as Co-Director of Education and Programs and Curator of Special Projects. During his tenure, he championed bold, interdisciplinary programs that attracted new audiences and spearheaded educational initiatives including an ongoing film series; the Gibbes' first hip hop concert; live theater performances inspired by works on view; and an inaugural internship program geared toward college students of color interested in careers in the arts. In addition, Quinn served as a staff representative on the Gibbes' DEAI Committee.

In 2023-2024, as the Gibbes' first African American staff curator, Quinn conceptualized and curated the landmark exhibition Something Terrible May Happen: The Art of Aubrey Beardsley and Edward "Ned" I.R. Jennings, that explored the queer influences on the Charleston Renaissance, recontextualizing the city's early 20th-century art scene and challenging traditional narratives. The exhibition featured loans and programmatic support from prestigious institutions including Harvard Art Museums, Princeton Special Collections, the Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation, and the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, France.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to build on the long tradition of 'good trouble' represented by the city of Jackson and by the trailblazing work of the Mississippi Museum of Art. As a beacon in the museum field for its innovation, thought leadership, and cutting-edge approaches to community engagement, I look forward to working with the MMA team to advocate for even more integrated and equitable museum practices and developing daring and intellectually rigorous exhibitions and educational programs."

A recipient of a South Carolina Press Association award in 2019, Quinn is also a freelance art and culture writer whose work has appeared in Artforum, Conde Nast Traveler, Frieze, The Guardian, Guernica, Hyperallergic, Vanity Fair, and The World of Interiors, among others. In his new role, he will continue to publish cultural criticism and contribute to scholarly publications.

Before joining the Gibbes, Quinn worked for the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), a progressive human rights organization based in New York City. There he used the arts to engage the public in CCR's 50-year human rights legacy. He earned his B.A. from Boston University.

Quinn's position is supported in part by a grant from Pilot House Philanthropy, a partner in the Leadership in Art Museums initiative, seeking to diversify leadership positions in American art museums across departments, ranging from curatorial and conservation to education and community engagement.

