Mississippi Department of Archives and History Aims for July Museum Reopenings

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) has plans to reopen a number of museums starting July 7, reports the Jackson Free Press.

Reopened museums include the Eudora Welty House & Garden, the Museum of Mississippi History, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson, and the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians in Natchez.

Visitors can purchase tickets online to the Eudora Welty House, Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

For more information, visit mdah.ms.gov or email info@mdah.ms.gov.

