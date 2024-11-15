Martin Lawrence Brings Y'ALL KNOW WHAT IT IS Tour to Landers Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Martin Lawrence will bring the “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour to Landers Center on Friday, January 17. Martin's set is an all-new one hour set where Martin brings the real talk and finds the funny in everything from family to culture as only he can. Special guests have been personally hand-picked by Martin and are some of the hottest comedians on the mic including Rickey Smiley, Loni Love, and Benji Brown.

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence will headline his first national arena tour since 2016, kicking off Saturday, July 20. The “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour will head to nearly 40 cities across the U.S. through April 2025. The tour is set to launch soon after the June 7 release of the highly anticipated Bad Boys: Ride or Die feature film, co-starring Will Smith.

Lawrence, hailed by fans around the world as one of the greatest comics of all time, launched his comedy career in New York City at the Improv Comedy Club. His breakthrough film role came courtesy of Spike Lee in the classic Do The Right Thing! Other film roles followed including House Party and Boomerang. He soon captured the attention of mega producer Russell Simmons who tapped Lawrence to host the groundbreaking HBO series Def Comedy Jam. In 1992, Lawrence landed his own hit series Martin. The ratings juggernaut single-handedly elevated FOX to a major contender against network television stations. Following the finale of his self-titled comedy series, Lawrence went on to star in a string of top grossing films including Life, Big Momma’s House and the Bad Boys franchise.

Comments