Joe Bonamassa Comes to Thalia Mara Hall Next Month

Joe Bonamassa is headed to Thalia Mara Hall next month! The performance is set to take place on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Joe Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers and this one-time-only Blues Deluxe tour is not to be missed!

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. Backed by an all-star band of stellar musicians, the set list for this show will feature songs off his best-selling albums “Blues Deluxe” and “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2”.

Highlighting fan favorites and songs performed live for the first time, Bonamassa returns to his roots and gives new life to these classic tracks.

Comments