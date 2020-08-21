Hershey Felder to Perform Virtually from Italy

Felder will be performing “George Gershwin Alone" on September 13.

Hershey Felder, the popular pianist, is set to perform virtually from Italy on September 13, reports The Chicago Tribune.

Felder will be performing "George Gershwin Alone" and the stream is set to raise funds for non-profit North American theaters.

The performance will be filmed at Teatro della Pergola, the historic opera house in Florence.

Read the full story HERE.

Hershey Felder is an actor, pianist, writer, director, composer, conductor, and producer who has conjured the spirits of George Gershwin, Frederic Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Leonard Bernstein, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Irving Berlin. Felder's solo shows have been seen across America - at The Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage, San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and Cleveland Playhouse, as well as long runs at Chicago's Royal George Theatre and engagements at New York's Town Hall, 59E59, and the Streicker Center. Throughout the past 20 years, he has given more than 5,000 performances. Described by American Theatre Magazine as "a seductive portraitist, compelling storyteller, and superb concert pianist," Felder's work was named one of TIME Magazine's 2016 Top Plays and Musicals. Felder has become an enormous Bay Area favorite; audiences packed TheatreWorks' regional premieres of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder, Beethoven; and Our Great Tchaikovsky.

