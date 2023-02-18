Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Franco Punzi, President of the Paolo Grassi Foundation, Passes Away

Punzi passed away on February 17th.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Members of the Paolo Grassi Foundation and the Valle d'Itria Festival, have shared the family's grief for the great loss of Franco Punzi, President of Paolo Grassi Foundation. There will be no public funeral.

Franco Punzi, president of the Paolo Grassi Foundation which organizes the Valle d'Itria festival, died February 17th following a period of illness. He would have been 88 years old in little more than a month.

He had been mayor of Martina Franca for thirteen years, from 1975. He had held numerous institutional positions up to the years, including the presidency of Federmusica and the presidency of the Italian association of city and regional councils in Europe.


