WHOEVER WASN'T BORN - IS MISSING OUT Comes to the Cmaeri Theatre Next Month

Whoever Wasn't Born - Is Missing Out comes to the Cameri Theatre next month. The performances run 1 October - 6 November. The actors of the Cameri Theatre embark on a journey through a variety of plays, songs, and sketches by Hanoch Levin—one of the greatest Israeli writers of all time.

The show ﬂuctuates from love to missed opportunities, from passion to wretchedness and misery, and from fruit compote to pickled herring, and all the while, the shadow of war looms above.

Levin's beloved songs are performed in new arrangements, accompanied by live music. Among the songs: Mr. Almost and Ms. Already, You and I and the Next War, London, Here Come the Days of Summer.

A Levinesque carnival that is at once hilariously funny yet simultaneously sad to the point of absurdity.

*This performance includes sounds of shots being fired and of sirens, and the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.



Duration: 90 Minutes

