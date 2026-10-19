Samuel Beckett’s ENDGAME Will Come to Jaffa Theatre
Performances will continue through December.
Jaffa Theatre will present Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame” on Oct. 24 and 26, with additional performances scheduled through Dec. 29. The production stars Dov Navon and Menashe Noy and runs approximately 80 minutes.
The play follows four characters trapped at the end of the world as they confront the absurdity of existence. The production examines themes of isolation, mortality and the human condition through Beckett’s 1957 play, which is considered a major work of modern theater.
The cast includes Navon, Noy, Shifra Milstein and Rafi Kalmar. Yossi Yizraely directs the production, with music by Tomer Yizraely, scenic design by Roey Ventura, and costume and accessories design by Ravid Sevil. Raday Rubinstein is credited for photography.
Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 28, at 8:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 8:30 p.m. All performances will take place at Jaffa Theatre’s Oum Hall, located at 10 Mifratz Shlomo Promenade in Old Jaffa.
Tickets for the Oct. 24 performance are listed at 110 Israeli shekels for standard admission. Discounted tickets for students and senior citizens are available through the ticketing system, subject to eligibility and selection during checkout. Prices for other dates may vary.
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