CELTIC THRONE: MYSTERY OF IRELAND to Return to Israel

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Celtic Throne: Mystery of Ireland is returning to Israel for a nationwide tour, bringing an American-led production featuring more than 30 dancers, live musicians, acrobatics, martial arts and high-energy choreography to audiences across the country.

The Irish dance company combines traditional Irish and modern dance with martial arts, acrobatics and elaborate staging in a family-friendly production featuring 55 performers and staff.

Celtic Throne first toured Israel in summer 2025 and is now returning to complete its nationwide tour.

'Celtic Throne's return to Israel is a great example of the cultural connections that bring Americans and Israelis closer together,' said Lorin Maugery, Consul Director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region. 'This talented American-led company is bringing its unique interpretation of Irish dance and music back to Israeli audiences, creating another opportunity for people to connect through culture, performance and a shared love of the arts.'

'From the moment we canceled the tour, we knew we had to go back,' said Brad McDonald, manager of Celtic Throne. 'We are more determined than ever to finish what we started.'

The production is also a family affair, with brothers, sisters, cousins, mothers and fathers among the performers and staff. Lead dancer Jude Fleury was so inspired by his experience in Israel that he began learning Hebrew to communicate with Israeli audiences.

'I perform on stage with my brothers, our cousins and our closest friends,' said Viana Florey, lead choreographer, dancer and singer. 'Now we get to appear before the people of Israel and bring them into our family.'

Celtic Throne: Mystery of Ireland will tour Israel with a dynamic mix of Irish and modern dance, live music, acrobatics, martial arts and spectacular staging, offering audiences an energetic celebration of Irish culture through an American-produced theatrical experience.

The curtain goes up beginning November 5th through November 19th. To view locations and buy tickets visit Celtic Throne Tickets, Concert Dates 2026 | Ticketmaster

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