Premiere of the Unpublished Recitals of 16 pianists NOT admitted to the 2nd stage of the 16th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition.

Due to the special hybrid format of the 2021 Competition, all the competitors have pre-recorded recitals both for Stage I and for Stage II. Rare opportunity to hear 16 performances never heard before, by the competitors who did not make it to the 2nd stage.

There will be 16 daily broadcasts: August 21 - September 5, 2021, 18:30 Israel time.

Those unable to watch any recital at the designated time, will be able to do so later on the YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ArthurRubinstein