Choreographer Avshalom Pollak Will Premiere CASTOR at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Choreographer Avshalom Pollak will premiere new work 'Castor' at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art beginning this week. Performances are on April 10, 15 and 18.
Castor is the name of a beautiful star, which shines in the sky, but some shine from it, like his brother Pollux which is a much bigger and brighter star, and planets around it. Castor and Pollux are well-known twins in Greek mythology. Their story is intertwined with the extraordinary circumstances of their birth, their unique relationship and their shared destiny.
Castor is also the Latin name for the beaver. The beaver is considered one of the smartest animals in existence and the most talented builder in nature (not humans).
The right to choose the interpretation, the contexts and the meaning of the name of the work Castor is in the hands of the viewer and at his discretion.
Choreography, space design, soundtrack and lighting: Avshalom Pollak
Rehearsal management: Michal Almogi, Joey Atkin
Participants: Zvi Fishzon, Matz Van Rossum, Rebecca Laufer, Doron Lebanon, Oren Raviv, Patrick de Haan, Shira Arbel, Yunjin Kim
Videos