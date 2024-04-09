Choreographer Avshalom Pollak Will Premiere CASTOR at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Choreographer Avshalom Pollak will premiere new work 'Castor' at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art beginning this week. Performances are on April 10, 15 and 18.

About Castor

Castor is the name of a beautiful star, which shines in the sky, but some shine from it, like his brother Pollux which is a much bigger and brighter star, and planets around it. Castor and Pollux are well-known twins in Greek mythology. Their story is intertwined with the extraordinary circumstances of their birth, their unique relationship and their shared destiny.

Castor is also the Latin name for the beaver. The beaver is considered one of the smartest animals in existence and the most talented builder in nature (not humans).

The right to choose the interpretation, the contexts and the meaning of the name of the work Castor is in the hands of the viewer and at his discretion.

Choreography, space design, soundtrack and lighting: Avshalom Pollak

Rehearsal management: Michal Almogi, Joey Atkin

Participants: Zvi Fishzon, Matz Van Rossum, Rebecca Laufer, Doron Lebanon, Oren Raviv, Patrick de Haan, Shira Arbel, Yunjin Kim