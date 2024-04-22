TARTIF Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tartif opens at Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run through 19 June.

Oregon is living the good life. He has status, money and a loving family. But he felt that the soul needed a spiritual boost that would give his life meaning.

He brings Tartif into his home, a man imbued with faith and principles that Oregon sees as half God. From that moment on, the family goes into complete turmoil, and no one is able to open Oregon's eyes to the fact that this might be a fraud.

A new and surprising stage version of the immortal comedy of the greatest comedy writers of all time.

Comedy by Moliere

Translation: Eli Bijawi

Director: Roni Br