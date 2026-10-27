Photos: TICK, TICK... BOOM! Makes Israeli Premiere in Tel Aviv

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First-look photos have been released from the dress rehearsal for the Israeli premiere of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!, taking place on October 27, 2026, at Zucker Hall (Heichal HaTarbut) in Tel Aviv. Check out the photos below!

The premiere arrives amid a global commemoration marking 30 years since Larson's sudden passing in 1996 and the 30th anniversary of RENT. Just hours before the Tel Aviv curtain, the original Broadway cast of RENT reunited at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 26 for a 30th-anniversary benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, coinciding with the 30th-anniversary West End revival in London produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

In Tel Aviv, Larson's earlier autobiographical work-appropriately centered on the composer's anxiety over turning 30-is similarly staged as a charity benefit, with all proceeds donated to the Nova Tribe Community Association, which provides support to the bereaved families of the Nova music festival massacre.

Produced by the team behind the acclaimed Israeli production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the one-night-only concert is translated and directed by Roi Dolev, who also plays Jon, alongside Inbal Zoashnin as Susan and Shahar Bortman as Michael.

The band includes Ophir Ariel (Music Direction and Keyboards), Yonatan "Hardal" Pushkaryov (Bass), Matan Charter (Guitar), and Tomer Sagmon (Drums), with Kobi Brown as Musical Consultant. Zoashnin also serves as Assistant Director and Roy Myles Revivo as Technical Director, with lighting design by Dolev.

Originally performed by Larson as a solo rock monologue in 1990 before being adapted into a three-actor musical by playwright David Auburn and arranger Stephen Oremus after Larson's death, tick, tick... BOOM! follows an aspiring composer in 1990 New York who questions whether his creative dreams are worth the cost as his 30th birthday approaches.

The Nova Tribe Community Association is a non-profit organization that supports the long-term recovery from trauma for the 3,500 survivors and 2,500 members of the bereaved families of the Nova music festival massacre. They provide a community-based support system that fosters post-traumatic growth, reduces isolation, enhances resilience, strengthens mental health, and mitigates the risks of trauma, in addition to honoring the memory of the lost loved ones.

Photo Credit: Daria Li Bar



Photo Credit: Daria Li Bar

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