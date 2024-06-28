HANDEL GIULIO CESARE IN EGITTO Comes tot he Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Handel Giulio Cesare in Egitto comes to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on 21st July.

The first performance of the opera "Giulio Cesare in Egitto" took place on February 20, 1724, at the Highmarket Theatre, London, the libretto was written by N. Heim.

The musical features characteristic of Georg Handel were clearly manifested in the opera - this is the courageous simplicity of melodies, the drama of arias, and the expressiveness of recitatives.

Keeping the usual forms of the opera seria, Handel and Heim filled it with new content. In the center of events in this interpretation is not the image of the commander, but Cleopatra, depicted with ardent sympathy.

The opera vividly recreates the atmosphere of intrigue, deceit, and betrayal that reigned at the Egyptian court.

