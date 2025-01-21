News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GOOD NIGHT MOM Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances will begin next month.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
GOOD NIGHT MOM Comes to the Cameri Theatre
Lily, a divorced who returned to live with her widowed mother, Thelma, tells her one evening that she is about to end her life. The daughter's confession brings the two on a revealing nightly journey into the depths of their relationship, while the desperate mother tries in every way to prevent her daughter from doing the deed. 

A female duet exudes and is full of humor and human love, centered on one of the most complex relationships: mother and daughter.

A new and intimate version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that has captured the heart of the audience around the world.

 "Good Night Mom" is featured in Camry 3, a unique and intimate hall that allows you to watch characters from a touch distance.




