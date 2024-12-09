Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Force Majeure is now playing at Cameri Theatre. Performances will continue through 9 February 2025.

Everything can change in an instant. The perfect family - a father, mother, daughter, and son - embark on a perfect vacation to a perfect ski resort. Towards the end of the first day, while they are sitting outside at a picturesque restaurant with a lovely view, it suddenly appears that an avalanche is rapidly approaching them. The mother grabs the children. And the father? The father screams, and runs away.

A minute later, it turns out that it had been a false alarm, and not a real avalanche. But the moment when the father screamed – and ran away – threatens to bring upon the family unit an equally dangerous avalanche. Adaptation by Tim Price of the successful film by Swedish director Ruben Östlund (The Square, Triangle of Sadness).

Force Majeure had its world premiere at London's Donmar Warehouse on December 10, 2021

Presented by arrangement with Nordiska ApS – www.nordiska.dk

*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

