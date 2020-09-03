Choreographer Yasmeen Godder to Premiere New Works at Israel Festival

The dances, named Practicing Empathy #1 and #2 by 2, will be performed on September 6 and 7.

The choreographer Yasmeen Godder is set to premiere two new works at the upcoming Israel Festival, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The dances, named Practicing Empathy #1 and #2 by 2, were originally meant to be performed in Germany before the current global health crisis in March.

Instead, they will be performed on September 6 and 7 at the Festival.

The Israel Festival is a contemporary international festival that presents a wide range of dance, music, theater, performance, video art, and performance performances. Every year, the festival offers its visitors a rich variety of quality productions from around the world, original Israeli productions by leading bands and independent creators, and street performances open to the general public.

