Choreographer Yasmeen Godder to Premiere New Works at Israel Festival
The dances, named Practicing Empathy #1 and #2 by 2, will be performed on September 6 and 7.
The choreographer Yasmeen Godder is set to premiere two new works at the upcoming Israel Festival, according to The Jerusalem Post.
The dances, named Practicing Empathy #1 and #2 by 2, were originally meant to be performed in Germany before the current global health crisis in March.
Instead, they will be performed on September 6 and 7 at the Festival.
The Israel Festival is a contemporary international festival that presents a wide range of dance, music, theater, performance, video art, and performance performances. Every year, the festival offers its visitors a rich variety of quality productions from around the world, original Israeli productions by leading bands and independent creators, and street performances open to the general public.