Choreographer Yasmeen Godder to Premiere New Works at Israel Festival

The dances, named Practicing Empathy #1 and #2 by 2, will be performed on September 6 and 7.

Sep. 3, 2020  

The choreographer Yasmeen Godder is set to premiere two new works at the upcoming Israel Festival, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The dances, named Practicing Empathy #1 and #2 by 2, were originally meant to be performed in Germany before the current global health crisis in March.

Instead, they will be performed on September 6 and 7 at the Festival.

The Israel Festival is a contemporary international festival that presents a wide range of dance, music, theater, performance, video art, and performance performances. Every year, the festival offers its visitors a rich variety of quality productions from around the world, original Israeli productions by leading bands and independent creators, and street performances open to the general public.


