Works of Brian Friel to Be Celebrated Across Ireland in Five-Day Festival

Five plays will begin in 2025, and more will be added each year that follows.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
A five-year celebration of playwright Brian Friel will come to Ireland beginning in 2025, The Guardian reports.Â FrielDays â€“ a Homecoming will feature readings of the works of the late playwright, who died in 2015. Organized by Arts Over Borders, the lineup of plays will includeÂ Dancing at Lughnasa and Philadelphia Here I Come!, as well as some of his rarely-staged works.

The works will be performed across various landscapes, including community halls, churches, schools, and more. A different village or town will be the backdrop for each performance.Â Some performances will enable the audience to watch in real time, such as the production Translations, which is set across several days.

Tickets are available from 1 February atÂ https://www.artsoverborders.com/

Read the original story onÂ The Guardian.



