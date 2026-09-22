Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Joins Regional Independent Theatre Alliance
The historic Midlands venue, operating since 1894, strengthens RITA's call for greater recognition of independent theatres' economic and cultural contributions.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has joined the Regional Independent Theatre Alliance (RITA), becoming the sixth member of the alliance representing independent, large-scale regional theatres across the UK. The Grand joins RITA’s five founding members: Birmingham Hippodrome, Leeds Heritage Theatres, Norwich Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal and the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury.
RITA was launched in June 2026 to champion the distinctive “third way” model within the theatre sector: charitable, not-for-profit organisations that operate as growth engines without day-to-day public subsidy, while reinvesting their surpluses into artistic programmes, audiences and their communities.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is a historic, independent performing arts venue located at the heart of the city’s cultural life since 1894. The Grand combines a major programme of touring productions and its own produced work with community and creative engagement activity, while operating at commercial scale and generating the income required to sustain its work.
Its membership strengthens RITA’s representation across the country and comes as the alliance continues to champion greater recognition of the contribution independent regional theatres make to economic growth, employment, skills and communities.
“We are delighted to welcome our sixth member of RITA. Wolverhampton Grand Theatre embodies the values that bring our alliance together: a mission-driven, financially self-reliant theatre with deep roots in its community and a clear ambition to create lasting impact,” said a RITA spokesperson.
“Joining RITA is a natural step for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. As an independent venue deeply rooted in our community, we operate at scale, sustaining our work through commercial success while reinvesting in local culture. Together with our alliance partners, we look forward to ensuring the immense economic, social and cultural value of independent regional theatre is fully recognised in national policy,” said Karen Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.
The alliance is calling on the Government to formally recognise the independent theatre “third way” operating model in policy and funding decisions; establish a regular data-sharing relationship with DCMS so that the sector’s economic and social contribution can be properly understood; and champion a national co-investment strategy treating independent theatres as partners in regional growth.
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