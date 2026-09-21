Richard Blackwood, Solomon Davy, and Leonie Wall S Join TREASURE ISLAND at Wolverhampton Grand

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Comedian and actor Richard Blackwood will star as Long John Silver in this year's Wolverhampton Grand Theatre pantomime, TREASURE ISLAND.

He is joined by Wolverhampton-born West End star Solomon Davy as Jack Hawkins, who returns due to popular demand following his role as Prince Stephen in last year's Sleeping Beauty – the pantomime that won Best Panto In The UK (Over 950 Seats) at the UK Pantomime Awards.

Also joining the lineup is Leonie Wall as Charlotte Trelawney, who returns following her performance as Davina the Peaky Miner in Snow White.

Richard, Solomon and Leonie join Wolverhampton Pantomime Royalty Tam Ryan as Willy Hawkins and Ian Adams as Mrs Betty Hawkins.

Ian Adams celebrates his tenth year as pantomime dame in Wolverhampton with Tam Ryan returning for his sixth consecutive season.

Richard Blackwood is known to TV audiences as Felix in Hollyoaks with West End theatre credits including Donkey in Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Brightie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Novello Theatre).

Richard Blackwood said; “Stepping out onto the stage for the first time at my poster photoshoot, I was just in awe of the beautiful auditorium. It's perfect for panto! As a comedian, I know that there's no better performance space than one that can pack in thousands of people yet still feel so intimate. We have to thank whoever made the Grand all those years ago because it still holds up as the perfect place for panto and I can't wait to spend the season with you all.”

Solomon Davy made his professional & West End debut as Kenickie in Grease at the Dominion Theatre. His credits also include Chad Manford in The Code (Southwark Playhouse); Link Larkin in Hairspray (National Tour); and is currently on tour as Prime Minister Asquith/Richard Pankhurst in Sylvia.

Solomon Davy said; “The effort, care and attention to detail Wolverhampton puts into its panto is sublime. From all departments it's an amazing effort and it shows. There's something really magical about being home for Christmas, especially in the Best Pantomime in the UK! I'm not just saying it because I'm from Wolves, it's official, it's on paper, the trophy is in the cabinet, I've honestly never been in a panto like it.”

East Londoner Leonie Wall trained in musical theatre at the Urdang Academy and graduated in 2020. Since then, she has been singing, dancing, acting and presenting on stage and screen. She is elated to be returning to Wolverhampton in a principal role this year after first appearing as ensemble and Davina the Peaky Miner in Snow White in 2023. Most recently, Leonie appeared in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Edinburgh Fringe production of The Shocking Truth About Flat Earth.

Leonie Wall said; “I'm certain anyone who has had the privilege of performing in a Wolverhampton pantomime knows instantly they are part of something special. Everyone at the Grand works so hard and I am extremely proud of them for their well-deserved title of 'Best Pantomime in the UK'. If you saw Snow White, you'll know my character, Davina, one of the Peaky Miners, was very timid and shy so I am really looking forward to bringing a totally different vibe to the stage this year with the bold and sassy Charlotte Trelawny – just you wait!”

TREASURE ISLAND will promise all the fabulous, festive family fun you've come to expect of the Wolverhampton pantomime with a never-before-seen panto adventure at the Grand! This premiere is a brand-new panto packed with pirates, parrots and pure entertainment!

There's no better time to get on board for the festive journey to Treasure Island – a magical panto adventure for all the family!

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