DUBLIN FRINGE 2026: Review: CRISIS ACTOR, Project Arts Centre

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“The purpose of playing… was and is, to hold, as ’twere, the mirror up to nature.”

Crisis Actor begins with theatre as a rehearsal for life, then steadily reveals a far more unsettling possibility: that life itself may now be rehearsed, staged, and algorithmically obscured beyond recognition. Co-created by Eoghan Carrick and Lauren Jones, this razor-sharp production takes Shakespeare’s foundational claim and turns it inside out.

Lying in a pool of fake blood, solo performer Emily Terndrup frames Hamlet as history’s first crisis actor: staging a drama to expose truth while executing his own performed madness. From there, the production pivots into a mock emergency preparedness demonstration. Emily Terndrup guides the room with clinical clarity, explaining the work of real-world crisis actors before contrasting them with toxic conspiracy claims.

The boundary between actual catastrophe and staged simulation rapidly dissolves. Audience members are assigned fictional backstories and pulled directly into scenarios, including a squib demonstration where a volunteer simulates a physical strike. The audience participation never feels like a cheap gimmick; instead, it creates an uncomfortably visceral social experiment where spectators become active conspirators.

Emily Terndrup completely dominates the Space Upstairs. Her command of rhythm and physicality makes every transition ring true, shifting smoothly from reassuring instructor to paranoid strategist and raw emotional breakdown. Bright screen prompts, sudden lighting changes, and jarring audio cues pull the audience in and out of the fiction, inducing genuine anxiety over what each cue signifies.

The performance lands two deeply resonant arguments: that we all passively profit from crisis to sustain our modern daily lives, and that the boundaries between real and performed have become perilously unstable. Smart, formally inventive, and deeply gripping, Crisis Actor keeps the audience feeling safe and implicated all at once.

Crisis Actor runs at Project Arts Centre as part of Dublin Fringe Festival 2026 until September 12th.

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