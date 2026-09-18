ROBIN HOOD Panto Sets Holiday Run at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre
David James Whelan stars as Robin Hood alongside Tara Flanagan as Maid Marian in the Gaiety's 150-year pantomime tradition.
The Gaiety Theatre has announced Robin Hood as its 2026 Christmas pantomime. Directed by Daryn Crosbie, the production will run from November 22, 2026 through January 3, 2027, with tickets going on sale Thursday.
The production will follow Robin Hood and his band of rebels as they take on the Sheriff of Snottingham, with Robin also finding romance with Maid Marian along the way.
David James Whelan will star as Robin Hood, with Tara Flanagan as Maid Marian and David Crowley as the Sheriff of Snottingham. The cast will also feature Linzi Cowap as Witch Grotbags, Ben Morris as Friar Tuck, Shane Quigley Murphy as Little John, Stephen O'Leary as Much the Miller's Son and Adam Doherty as Will Scarlett, with Michael Joseph making his Gaiety Panto debut as Dame Patsy.
The Gaiety Theatre's annual Christmas pantomime tradition dates back to 1873 and has continued for more than 150 years.
Tickets
Performances of Robin Hood will run November 22, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Tickets start at €23.
Individual tickets will be available through Ticketmaster. Group bookings of 10 or more can be made by calling +353 (1) 646 8600 or emailing groups@gaietytheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Gaiety Theatre Box Office on South King Street in Dublin.
Additional information is available through the Gaiety Theatre website.
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