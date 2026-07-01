Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to Host South Asian Heritage Month With RANGLE SARDAR UK Debut and More

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South Asian Heritage Month has kicked off on Wednesday 1 July and a joint programme of events curated by Jaivant Patel Company and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will see thousands of people from across the community celebrate the breadth of South Asian cultures at the Grand Theatre, while exploring the shared values and intertwined histories that connect communities globally under this year's theme "Unity in Diversity”.

This weekend, Wolverhampton's South Asian Heritage Month celebrations begin with an unforgettable night of music, energy and cultural pride from RANGLE SARDAR on Saturday 4 July, who celebrate their UK debut performances.

Formed in the heart of Punjab, RANGLE SARDAR are led by four distinctive vocalists, Ajam Khan, Maninder Brar, Sabar Singh Khokar, and Jaskaran Gill backed by a full live band that brings the depth and power of authentic Punjabi folk music to life. Tickets are available to purchase here.

THE BOLLYWOOD BRATPACK on Saturday 11 July stars Chirag Rao, a British vocalist and performer known for reimagining classic Bollywood music in a way that feels fresh, stylish and deeply nostalgic at the same time. He brings together iconic Hindi film songs with the sound and spirit of classic swing, turning them into a live show that feels both familiar and completely new. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Roshni Pink will lead a Memory Café in the Grand Theatre's Encore Lounge for those living with dementia and their loved ones on Friday 17 July from 10am – 12pm. Roshni's Memory Café will feature Indian music and dance from Bhangra, Bollywood and Golden Indian Cinema hits and will allow people to dance along and get involved! This is a free event however booking is necessary. Please email access@grandtheatre.co.uk to book your place.

BHAVIK HARIA presents an evening of Spiritual, Ghazal, Qawwali and Light Classical Music on Saturday 18 July. Through his unique style, Bhavik infuses contemporary elements into traditional Bhajans, keeping them relevant while honouring their cultural heritage. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Throughout the day on Saturday 18 July will be a series of events which are free to attend, with booking online required. These are:

BHANGRA FITNESS from 10am – 11am. BBX classes are packed with simple, but progressive Bhangra moves designed to deliver optimum cardio fitness, strength, toning and balance. This session will be more 'party-style' in nature to celebrate SAHM, however don't forget to bring a towel, a bottle of water and wear gym gear as you will get a sweat on! This event is free to attend, free tickets are available here.

BHANGRA TOTS PIRATE ADVENTURE from 11am – 12pm with Sohan Kailey (as seen on CBeebies) as Captain Sohan. Join the Bhangra Tots family fun dance and storytelling with Sohan Kailey. Ahoy there me hearties it's time for a swashbuckling Pirate Adventure in search for Treasure Island. Capt' Sohan and Polly Parrot have been shipwrecked and are looking for crew mates ends up at Grand Theatre Wolverhampton. Watch out there's a crocodile about. Pirates, we're smelly pirates and we love dancing across the high seas! Let's take centre stage in this Pirate Adventure full of fun, silliness, singing and dancing! Come along and join in, dress up like Pirate! Ideal for children and their grownups too! This event is free to attend, free tickets are available here.

FREE HENNA will be available from 12pm – 3pm by Vanita Patel on the Dress Circle level of the Grand Theatre. (No advance booking necessary).

FILM SCREENING – PANJABI TALES OF WILLENHALL in the Grand Theatre's Spotlight Lounge from 12pm – 3pm is a multi-form heritage project and documentary work that explores the lived experiences of Panjabi migrants in Manpreet Darroch's hometown of Willenhall. Manpreet Darroch is a cultural producer, presenter, and community storyteller based in the Midlands, working at the intersection of heritage, contemporary arts, and diaspora narrative. He is the initiator and creative lead behind Panjabi Tales of Willenhall. Curated by Mohammed Ali MBE of Soul City Arts in collaboration with Sucha Mela, the project weaves together exhibition, photography, oral testimony, and vignette-led film to preserve and reimagine the intimate histories of migration and settlement within the Black Country. Please note after the 2pm showing there will be a Free Q&A with Manpreet Darroch. (No advance booking necessary).

SPOKEN WORD WITH PRIYANKA JOSHI from 12pm – 3pm with Wolverhampton poet Priyanka Joshi and is an afternoon of multi-sensory, family friendly creative escape, exploring the many wonderful sights, smells and sounds that reflect Unity in Diversity across South Asia. Take part in writing exercises, read some poetry, create a community poem and have the chance to share your creativity at the open mic in the Grand Theatre's Encore Lounge! (No advance booking necessary).

DESIGN A SARI: FABRIC PAINTING WORKSHOP from 12pm – 3pm, join artist Daya Bhatti on the Dress Circle level for this interactive and collaborative workshop exploring saris. Working together, participants will co-design a sari and hand-paint patterns that tell their own stories. (No advance booking necessary).

GAJRA TISSUE PAPER FLOWERS WORKSHOP from 12pm - 3pm is a fun family friendly workshop on the Dress Circle level encouraging creativity, self-reflection and connections with nature. During the workshop you will explore how flowers bring colour and life to the world while creating vibrant blooms. At the end of the session, you can take home your very own Gajra flower. (No advance booking necessary).

Head of Audiences & Creative at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Tonia Daley-Campbell said; “Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is a theatre for everyone and we're passionate about reflecting the cultures and stories of our entire community. We embrace South Asian Heritage Month with open arms, throwing open our doors to celebrate a culture that deeply enriches our city and shared future. We are delighted to partner with Jaivant Patel Company once again to celebrate a wide range of voices, stories and lived experiences.”

Artistic Director of Jaivant Patel Company, Jaivant Patel said; “Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month in Wolverhampton came out of a conversation between Jaivant Patel Company and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to celebrate contemporary British-South Asian culture in Wolverhampton. Now in its official second year we look forward to continuing the growth of this collaboration to truly reflect the many vibrant strands of what being South Asian means in all its forms”

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