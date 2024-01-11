Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Rooney - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gillian Lennox - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Direction Of A Musical

Roisin McBrinn - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Direction Of A Play

Charlotte Westenra - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Ensemble

FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sinead McKenna - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Richardson - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Musical

FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best New Play Or Musical

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Performer In A Musical

Orla Scally - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Performer In A Play

Maureen O'Connell - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE

Best Play

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Smart - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian Vennard - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nichola MacEvilly - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Thomas Finnegan - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast