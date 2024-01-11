Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Ireland!

By: Jan. 11, 2024



Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Rooney - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gillian Lennox - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Direction Of A Musical
Roisin McBrinn - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Direction Of A Play
Charlotte Westenra - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Ensemble
FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sinead McKenna - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Katie Richardson - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Musical
FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best New Play Or Musical
AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Performer In A Musical
Orla Scally - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Performer In A Play
Maureen O'Connell - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE

Best Play
AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Grace Smart - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ian Vennard - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nichola MacEvilly - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Thomas Finnegan - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast




