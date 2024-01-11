Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Ireland!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Rooney - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gillian Lennox - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast
Best Direction Of A Musical
Roisin McBrinn - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin
Best Direction Of A Play
Charlotte Westenra - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Best Ensemble
FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sinead McKenna - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Katie Richardson - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast
Best Musical
FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin
Best New Play Or Musical
AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Best Performer In A Musical
Orla Scally - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin
Best Performer In A Play
Maureen O'Connell - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE
Best Play
AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Grace Smart - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ian Vennard - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nichola MacEvilly - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Thomas Finnegan - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Videos
|AL PORTER NOW
The Everyman, Cork (2/03-2/03)
|JARLATH REGAN: YER MAN
The Everyman, Cork (4/04-4/05)
|WRONG JOVI: TRIBUTE TO BON JOVI
The Everyman, Cork (3/29-3/29)
|MUSIC OF... LOVE AND HEARTACHE WITH JOHN O'BRIEN
The Everyman, Cork (3/10-3/10)
|SANDY KELLY: LEAVING IT ALL BEHIND TOUR
The Everyman, Cork (3/22-3/22)
|THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey
The Everyman, Cork (2/13-2/14)
|VITTORIO ANGELONE: WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!
The Everyman, Cork (3/28-3/28)
|PATRICK FEENEY LIVE IN CONCERT
The Everyman, Cork (2/16-2/16)
|BURT BACHARACH: A CELEBRATION presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook
The Everyman, Cork (4/07-4/07)
|THE GREATEST MAGICIAN
The Everyman, Cork (3/27-3/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You