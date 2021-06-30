The Everyman Will Go Outdoors at Elizabeth Fort This Summer

For the very first time, The Everyman is swapping the walls of their beautiful Victorian Theatre, for the ancient walls of Elizabeth Fort, Barrack Street, Cork.

The Everyman Outdoors, presented in association with Cork City Council, will bring the vibrant energy of The Everyman outside into the historic heart of the city. Across five weekends in July and August, The Everyman will bring you Cork's finest comedy, music and laughter - live!

From Laura O'Mahony to Bosco, The Sunday Songbook to Tadhg Hickey, the programme has something for the whole family to enjoy, al fresco.

PROGRAMME:

Friday 23rd July - Karen Underwood and John O'Brien "What a Difference a Day Makes' - heart-warming and joyful night of jazz, soul and blues

Saturday 24th July - Laura O'Mahony "Live and LOUD!" - Come join Laura for some joy and a big post pandemic cuddle (socially distanced of course-she's taking no chances!)

Friday 30th July - "Throwing Shapes Live" A showcase of music and spoken word from The Kabin Studio

Saturday 31st July - 'In One Eye, Out the Other' by acclaimed Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey

Saturday 7th August - The 2 Norries - Live Podcast - Starring James Leonard and Timmy Long

Sunday 8th August - Sunday Songbook - That's Amore, The Story of Dean Martin

Friday 13th August - A World of Music with Evelyn Grant and Cork Pops Orchestra, featuring special guest Keith Hanley

Saturday 14th August - Olympio X OUTSIDER Collective - Featuring KeSTine and Outsider YP

Saturday 15th August - Bosco's Garden - Lambert Puppet Theatre

Friday 20th August - Charolais by Noni Stapleton, Directed by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh

Saturday 21st August - Karan Casey performing with acclaimed musicians Seán Óg Graham on guitar, Niamh Dunne on fiddle and vocals and Niall Vallely on concertina

CEO of The Everyman Seán Kelly says "This has been an incredibly challenging period for The Everyman, and our audiences have shown us tremendous support throughout. We're absolutely delighted to finally be able to welcome them, in person, again. The setting may be a little different but our commitment to supporting great artists and presently quality shows to our audiences, remains."

The Everyman Artistic Director Sophie Motley says "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Cork City Council to bring the energy of The Everyman to the walls of the fort this summer.

I'm so excited to announce my very first programme of live events as Artistic Director of The Everyman. We've got something for everyone, brought to you by the brilliant artists of Cork who have been in hibernation through these difficult times. Each bite-size outdoor show will be joyful, fun, and a taster of the thrill of live performance that we've all yearned for."

Michelle Carew, Arts Officer, Cork City Council says: "As the City re-opens we are delighted to support The Everyman to bring this special outdoor programme to Elizabeth Fort. Throughout the pandemic the Arts have been a source of comfort and escape for the people of Cork City and it is truly exciting to see Artists take to the stage once again this summer."

Tickets for The Everyman Outdoors are on sale now at everymancork.com