The Everyman Launches Autumn Lineup With Reggie From the Blackrock Road, Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, The Everyman Panto, and More

Sep. 22, 2022  

The Everyman has announced an upcoming Autumn season packed with top-quality drama, music, and comedy, as the theatre celebrates an impressive 125 years as a home for culture in Cork.

In keeping with the theatre's ethos, the Autumn programme has something for everyone. Sure to be a season highlight, Reggie from the Blackrock Road will return to The Everyman stage with a four-night encore of his hit show An Evening with Reggie.

The festive period highlight will be Cork's favourite traditional family Panto. This year's show directed by Catherine Mahon Buckley is the classic tale, Cinderella - with a modern twist. Also for children and families, Dead Letter Office at Graffiti Theatre as part of The Everyman and Beyond Programme is an exciting new play that explores migration and belonging through a beautiful story about connection.

Our Tethered Kin and Heaven will appeal to theatre enthusiasts, as will Solar Bones, featuring acclaimed actor Stanley Townsend. Award-winning dance innovators Junk Ensemble will showcase their recent work Dances Like a Bomb, and Irish National Opera return with Don Pasquale, marking the beginning of a busy opera year at The Everyman in 2023. A stellar comedy line up, includes performances from "Cork's Queen" Laura O'Mahony, Julie Jay, Jason Byrne, Deirdre O'Kane, and Sara Pascoe.

The Everyman will feature several acts as part of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, including GoGo Penguin, Seun Kuti and Fela's Egypt 80 and Hermeto Pascoal. In November, the theatre will transform into a cinema venue for the 67th edition of Cork International Film Festival.

Throughout the season, the theatre will host a range of musicians, including Villagers, Christina Rogers in One Night of Adele, Eddi Reader, and Cork artist John Spillane, who will take to The Everyman stage for the 25th year in a row with his annual Christmas concert. The Everyman Sunday Songbook team will present story and song with A Very Bublé-esque Christmas

Artistic Director, Sophie Motley said of the upcoming season, "The longer nights make for the perfect time to visit our beautiful theatre and enjoy some amazing work from home-grown and international artists. As always, we've made sure that there is a show for everyone, and we're looking forward to sharing it with our audiences."

Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman, Sean Kelly, said "It's incredible to be able to present a full autumn season for our audiences for the first time since 2019. The atmosphere in the Everyman on a show night is truly unique. There's a huge variety of great things to see and we're ready and waiting to welcome you through our doors."

The Everyman is core funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council. 

Visit www.everymancork.com for full programme details. Tickets for all shows are available now from the website, or from the box office, telephone 021 4501 673.


