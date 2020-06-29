The Everyman, Cork Provides an Update on its Financial Situation

The last few months has seen a total shut down in live performances but working and planning for when theatres can open up to audiences has continued behind the scenes. The Everyman is a not for profit charity and 92% of income comes from ticket sales. This was taken away almost overnight which means relying on the remaining 8% of income - a mixture of donations and grants - to fund the entire organisation.

The response of The Everyman patrons to the crisis and their on-going donations have been a huge support. By purchasing vouchers and donating, supporters have been ensuring the future of The Everyman in a post-pandemic Cork. It really is helping to ensure The Everyman and its team remains working for the people of Cork.

The theatre's Partnerships and Fund-Raising Manager, Anna Marie Coughlan, says "It has been very encouraging for us to receive both the donations and the sincere messages of support and encouragement. It's heart-warming for us to hear how much the building and performances have meant to people over the years and how much they miss attending shows. Of course, we're also really missing the interactions with each other, performers, directors, and our audiences."

Technical Manager at The Everyman, Mark Donovan says, "Like all arts organisations we are facing huge challenges and, for us, recovery only really begins when we reopen. It will be a long road to full recovery but we will be following government advice and prioritising patron, staff and artist safety.

The majority of venues are in the same situation as The Everyman as we are all facing uncertain and challenging times. Myself and other technical managers are in touch daily. The common tread at these meetings is how do venues get a show safety from a truck to a stage and open the show with an audience in a safe and timely manner. Putting on shows has always involved risks - health and safety risks to crew, cast, and audience, so our industry is an experienced position to be able to foresee new risks as a result of Covid-19."

The Everyman team as well as other venues and industry professionals are working hard to bring theatre to a live audience in a safe and comfortable environment.

Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You