The Everyman Announce Additions To Their Spring/Summer 2021 Programme

The Everyman have announced additions to their exciting and varied Spring/Summer 2021 programme, featuring live audio and on-demand streams.

Artistic Director Sophie Motley says that she is delighted to include two more totally Made In Cork projects: Irene Kelleher's Mary and Me directed by Belinda Wilde and Yasmina Reza'a ART directed by Eadaoin O'Donoghue. Sophie says "Irene Kelleher is an important local writer, and after its successful tours, her excellent piece Mary and Me is now being shared with a digital audience for the very first time, filmed on location, and in The Everyman. We all love iconic and excellent theatre and ART by Yasmina Reza brings this, performed by a whole host of Cork talent, to your ears as part of our Play It By Ear series."

The Everyman are delighted to offer audiences the opportunity to access Boland: Journey of a Poet presented by Druid, an on-demand video stream available from Tuesday, 27th April to Sunday 2nd, May. With words by Eavan Boland, edited by Colm Tóibín, and directed by Garry Hynes, Boland: Journey of a Poet is a new theatrical production exploring the mind and imagination of one of Ireland's great poets. Performed by Siobhán Cullen (Once Upon a Bridge, The Cherry Orchard, DruidShakespeare: Richard III), and live streamed from The Mick Lally Theatre in Galway, this world premiere production examines Boland's relationships with family, poetry, memory, womanhood, and national identity.

Also, inspired by Eavan Boland's mother, the expressionist painter Frances Kelly, Boland: Journey of a Poet will feature the Irish artist Debbie Chapman live on stage who will create a piece of art in response to the production. The poster for this production also features one of Frances Kelly's paintings, a portrait of her daughter Eavan Boland as a young girl.

There will be a live post-show discussion following the live stream performance on Friday, 23rd April. Garry Hynes, Colm Tóibín and Siobhán Cullen will be joined by moderator Jody Allen Randolph.

The initial Behind the Curtain offering, live from the Corner House, reached a large and hugely enthusiastic audience and on Friday, May 7th BEHIND THE CURTAIN: LISA HANNIGAN LIVE FROM THE EVERYMAN, presented by The Everyman and Islander, will be the second of the live streamed Friday night events. This time coming direct from The Everyman, bringing you the soaring vocals and textured musical arrangements of Lisa Hannigan. Lisa is currently taking some down time to focus on writing her fourth studio album and The Everyman are delighted that she will appear live on their stage for a Friday night session for Behind the Curtain.

On Thursday May 20th there will be a live audio stream of ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, directed by Eadaoin O'Donoghue and presented by The Everyman.

Three friends quarrel over a work of modern art - in effect, a blank canvas - exposing just how fragile friendship can be. That such a simple plot can throw up such profound and meaty ideas about the rules that dictate art and friendship is a real treat. Reza and Hampton have an acute ear for the idiocies, trivia, and petty assaults that pepper the conversation between friends...The real pleasures come from Reza's creation of three beautifully defined, original characters...

The award-winning and critically acclaimed show, Mary and Me returns in a new version, reimagined for digital presentation, from Saturday June 5th to Sunday, June 13th written and performed by Irene Kelleher, directed by Belinda Wild and presented by The Everyman

A teenage girl begins a series of conversations with a statue of the Virgin Mary at a grotto.

Inspired by a true story, Mary and Me is a compellingly original imagining of a young woman's search for understanding and meaning. It is also a rich and funny evocation of Ireland in the 1980s. Irene says "after a two-year break of touring my first play, Mary and Me, I am delighted to present it in a new form, re-imagined for film. I'm lucky to have a strong design team of Cormac O' Connor, Seán Breathnach and Dónal Mcninch to help re-visit the piece in a new way, that speaks to our times. This is my final time performing the play, so it was extra special for me. I am hoping that the future will see many more female actors step into Hannah Brennan's shoes. I am delighted and honoured to be giving it it's swan-song through The Everyman."

Sophie Motley concluded "we are continuing to present entertainment to our audiences, continuing to support local artists, and remaining virtually open, until we can welcome you back in person."

Tickets for all online shows are available at www.everymancork.com.