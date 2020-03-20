The Abbey Theatre Announces Programme Changes For April-August 2020

The Directors of the Abbey Theatre have released a statement regarding program changes for 2020.

The changes are as follows:

Faith Healer

With performances due to begin on 30 March, the current closure has disrupted the rehearsal process and the technical installation for Faith Healer. We need to postpone this production. We will announce new dates in due course.

Ireland's Call

With performances due to begin on 1 April, the closure has meant we need to postpone this production. We will announce new dates in due course.

A Taste of Honey

As rehearsals were due to take place in May, the closure and current situation has had a domino effect for this production, meaning we need to postpone. We will announce new dates in due course.

This Beautiful Village

As rehearsals were due to start in May, we will not be in a place to meet the scheduled dates for our Abbey Stage run. These two weeks are postponed.

This Beautiful Village - National Tour

The national tour to Galway, Sligo, Cork, Limerick, Wexford and Belfast is currently still on track to go ahead as planned. We will update you on any changes to schedules in due course.

Me, Mollser

As rehearsals were due to take place in April, the run on the Peacock Stage will not go ahead as planned.

Me, Mollser - National Tour

As rehearsals were due to take place in April and the majority of the performances were due to happen in primary schools the Me, Mollser tour is postponed.

The Patient Gloria - Brighton

Due to the cancellation of the Brighton Festival 2020, The Patient Gloria will not be travelling to Brighton. We are looking at future touring possibilities.

Into the Dark Woods

Currently due to go ahead as planned.

Everything Not Saved

Currently due to go ahead as planned.

Purple Snowflakes and Tittywanks

We are in contact with our co-producers, The Royal Court and it is currently due to go ahead as planned.

All artists contracted in the postponed or amended projects above will be paid in full for their original contracts. In the coming months, the company will work hard to bring these artists back together and get these projects to the stage.

If you held a ticket for any affected performances, the box-office team will be in touch. Please do not contact the box-office directly.

Other Updates

Dublin Dance Festival

Dublin Dance Festival have announced that the festival will not be going ahead this year. All ticket holders for ΑΝΩΝΥΜΟ, aSH and A Love Supreme will be contacted directly.

Two Pints - Olympia Theatre and National Tour

Currently due to go ahead as planned.

Good Vibrations

Currently due to go ahead as planned.

The following events are postponed - stay tuned to Aiken Promotions for updates:

Come What Augustine Oyster

Kate Tempest

RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival

The Festival organisers have announced this year's festival has been cancelled.

Online Events

In the theatre community we physically come together to create and share our work. The social distancing in place at the moment stops us from doing this, but this will not stop us creating opportunities to hear and share Ireland's artistic voice.

Dear Ireland

In these unprecedented times, we have invited 50 writers from around the country each to write a monologue, to be performed by 50 actors. The writers include Blindboy, Deirdre Kinahan, Rosaleen McDonagh, Frank McGuinness, Enda Walsh & Carmel Winters. All of Dear Ireland's 50 writers will be announced next week and the 50 actors will be announced in due course. In April, we will present each recorded piece of work on our digital channels, capturing a moment in time to share our thoughts through creative conversation. More information will be available here. We hope you will join us.

World Theatre Day

To celebrate World Theatre Day on Friday 27 March 2020 we are partnering with the Royal Court Theatre and The Space to make David Ireland's Cyprus Avenue, the film adaptation, starring Stephen Rea available to watch for free on our website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. More information here.

Read the full statement below:

At the Abbey, we have been discussing the different ways we will respond to the profound challenges that are unfolding around us and within our community. You will probably be aware that we closed our doors on Thursday 12 March, heeding government advice on large gatherings, so our building is currently empty. We empathise with and will do our best to support the artists and companies coping with the disruption of postponed, or worse, cancelled shows and upcoming projects.

The Abbey Theatre is not just a building: it is, and always has been, a chain of ideas and a conduit for the voices of people of Ireland; a channel of empathy, entertainment and provocation. We physically come together to create and share our work with our audiences, to touch their hearts and their minds, and this virus strikes deep into that collective experience, but will not stop your national theatre's desire to hear and share your voice in whatever way we can, under whatever circumstances present themselves.

As one of our founders, W.B. Yeats said;

"Every trial endured and weathered in the right spirit makes a soul nobler and stronger than it was before."

In addition to the previously announced cancellation and postponement of performances of The Fall of the Second Republic and Opera Briefs, below we give an update on the status of other productions in our upcoming programme.

We appreciate your continued support and your understanding as we make decisions in the best interest of our team, our audiences and our community. With your help we will lead a renewed and confident national theatre in spite of the many challenges ahead.

Please take care of yourselves and each other.





