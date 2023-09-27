Smock Alley Theatre to Present Exciting Winter Lineup

When the nights grow shorter, Smock Alley Theatre will offer a range of theatrical treats to keep you warm this winter! From the 'real' story of Princess Diana or the true story of Irish transgender soldier Albert Cashier who fought for the US in 1862 to the return to Smock Alley of the acclaimed Fringe show 'endings.'. You'll also find a darkly comic tale of an Irish 'Manny', some stand-up comedy from Ali Fox and Mary Kate O'Flanagan's hilarious life story in 'Making a Show of Myself'. There is certainly something for everyone!

Smock Alley Theatre on Dublin's Exchange Street produces high quality, relevant and engaging theatre that is accessible to all, welcoming new theatre goers and regulars alike. Built on the foundations of the original Smock Alley Theatre of 1662, the famous first Dublin Theatre Royal, the walls of the refurbished theatre are the original walls.

Box Office Information

Mon-Sat 10am - 6pm (+ one hour prior to performance time)

Box-Office telephone number: 01 - 6770014

Box-Office Email : info@smockalley.com

20-21 October

endings.

Springheel Productions are proud to announce that 'endings.' is returning to Smock Alley following its run at the Dublin Fringe Festival!

A show about love, loss, destiny and legacy.

A concert, a concept album, a musical.

endings. is about Henry. Henry's life isn't going too well.

Henry encounters a mysterious figure at a party who offers him a deal, a deal which will change the course of his life forever.

Come join the party.

Developed at FRINGE LAB and Scene+Heard.

4 Nov

Shut Up, You

Ali Fox is obsessed with the past.

A darkly comic night of storytelling and jokes proving the history of generational trauma and self-hatred in Ireland has made us the most hilariously dysfunctional race in the world.

Dubbed one of Ireland's 'new queens of comedy' by Irish Independent - Sep 2023

7-9 Nov

DIANA: THE UNTOLD STORY, AWKWARD PRODUCTIONS

Following a sold out, award winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe, 'Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story' is making a royal visit.

Do you know the story of Diana? Probably. But do you know our story of Diana? We very much doubt it.

Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy - this unique celebration of the peoples princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless.

The latest show from harbingers of theatrical chaos Awkward Productions, written and performed by Linus Karp and created with support from Arts Council England. The show follows our previous productions How To Live A Jellicle Life: Life Lessons From The 2019 Hit Movie Musical 'Cats' and Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked.

8-11 Nov

THE CURIOUS CASE OF ALBERT CASHIER: LINCOLN'S 'LADY' SOLDIER, QUINTESSENCE THEATRE

Belvidere, Illinois, 1862: A young Irishman, Albert D.J. Cashier, enlists with the Union Army in the Civil War and becomes a decorated hero. But unknown to his comrades, Private Cashier is waging an internal war all of his own. When he is fifty years a veteran an indiscreet doctor reveals to all of America that Cashier was assigned female at birth, born under the name Jennie Hodgers, from Clogherhead, Co. Louth, Ireland.

From that day on Albert's greatest battle truly begins: for identity, selfhood, and truth.

In this original new play devised by the company, Quintessence Theatre use their innovative physical ensemble storytelling techniques mingled with multi-media of stunning projection and emotive music to dramatise the incredible true story of the Clogherhead-born Transgender soldier.

Directed by Anna Simpson (a Creative Associate of the Pleasance Theatre, London, and Practitioner with Shakespeare's Globe) this exciting, moving & often comedic production, unearths a gem of a tale about a forgotten hero of Irish history, and explores urgent modern questions around gender, self-determination, and human tenacity, paralleling the struggles of the transgender community today.

13-18 Nov

THE MANNY, by SAM McARDLE

The Manny is a one-man black comedy about an Irish male nanny who works for rich single mums in West London.

In it, Manny is enjoying a Peter Pan-esque lifestyle of well-paid cash in hand work and settling for meaningless dates with women who harmonise happy birthday with their eyes closed, just to disguise himself from the fact that he's letting life go by without following any real purpose, or allowing himself to really feel anything substantial or lasting.

Throughout the story, he meets Molly, an actress disillusioned with life, as she sells beetroot brownies in Borough market, as opposed to playing Cleopatra on Broadway, and becomes an unlikely role model for Michael, a 7 year old spoilt, seemingly irredeemable product of a loveless marriage.

All three characters face a potential future of unrequited dreams, and all three will have their lives changed by the events that occur.

29 Nov- 2 Dec

MAKING A SHOW OF MYSELF, by MARY KATE O'FLANAGAN

An Irish raconteur shares the most ridiculous, embarrassing, hilarious and tragic episodes of her life, showing there's a story in every stumble - and a little magic in every story.

With a modern twist on the ancient tradition of Irish storytelling, Mary Kate explores how her lifelong fascination with story has shaped and sustained her and makes a case for how stories shape and sustain the human race.

Mary Kate is an award-winning writer and a Grand Slam Champion Storyteller at The Moth on two continents, having won in Los Angeles and her native Dublin. She loves her day job as a writer and story consultant for the film and television industry - but she comes alive at night when she shares her stories on stage. She recently became an unwitting TikTok sensation when one of her stories went viral without her knowledge.