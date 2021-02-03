Secret Song Music Festival Goes Online

Since 2015, Secret Song in Levis' Corner House has been filled with excited punters and artists, and no one gets to know in advance who's playing.

Secret Song is an annual One Day Live Music & Spoken Word Festival that takes place in Levis' Corner House, Ballydehob, West Cork.

Secret Song traditionally has taken place every October, with up to 20 Acts performing throughout Levis' Corner House. Every Room in the building and nooks of outdoor areas are programmed with music throughout the day. Due to the pandemic, Secret Song did not take place in 2020. Now, with help from The Department of Culture and Culture Ireland, they will be able to mount a very special belated edition over Valentine's weekend.

Secret Song is a celebration of all artists and all the gigs that take place in Levis' throughout the year. Although this year will have a different approach whilst doors to the public have to remain closed, a special line- up of artists will make the journey to Ballydehob to perform in Levis' for an online edition.

Previous artists for Secret Songs have included:

Jen Grant, Rozi Plain, Stephen James Smith, Niamh Regan, Ports, Anna Mieke, Daoirí Farrell, John Blek, Susan O'Neill, Ger Wolfe, Ye Vagabonds, Mick Flannery, Joan Shelley, Bridget Kearney, Rose Cousins and Moxie to name but a few. See full list here

Secret Song Festival is exactly as it is titled - a Secret. On the day, everyone moves from room to room, to the back garden, from the Parlour, to the 'Outback' without knowing who is playing. They have even had 'a gig' in a cupboard. The performers themselves do not know who else is playing until the day. Every year audiences take a leap of faith and purchase tickets for the day, without knowing the names of the performers. Every year it sells out. This year, they are asking for a bigger leap of faith in also supporting their first ticketed online event.

Levis' welcome established artists, and artists who are 'unknown' or unsigned. All amazing talented original performers. This year's line-up is made up of household names, and yet to be discovered gems. Secret Song will be presented over two evenings from 8pm Saturday February 13th and Sunday February 14th. Each night will have 5 different artists playing. As usual, the line-up is a secret.

"The guessing is glorious, and this year we are going to miss customers in the bar interrogating us in the run up... trying (and failing) to find out who is playing. One year the rumour was strong in the village that Bruce Springsteen was playing, another year Lisa Hannigan came as a punter, and had a few people confused, assuming she was in the line-up. In short no-one knows what's going to happen, and its wonderful" Joe O'Leary, Levis Corner House Owner and Secret Song Co-Curator.

Tickets are €15 per night, or €25 for a weekend ticket. There are also some special Secret Song bundles, all can be found here: https://leviscornerhouse.bandcamp.com