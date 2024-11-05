SHOW - A Work In Progress Showcase Comes to Cork Theatre Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This November, four artists from around Cork, selected by open call will develop and share new theatre work with presenters, producers and general public from all over Ireland. This programme, presented by the Cork Theatre Collective (CTC), offers a bursary of €1000, rehearsal space in the Theatre Development Centre in Triskel Arts Centre and technical support from Production Manager, Stage Managers and Designers. The four artists will be sharing their work over two days with an Industry day on Friday 8th November of invited theatre programmers and presenters and to the public Saturday 9th November. The four artists chosen for SHOW 2024 are; Irene Kelleher, Dorothée Karekezi, John Scally and Isolde Fenton.

Irene Kelleher is an active theatre maker in Cork and her new piece, Footnote, is a one-woman comedy that follows Noreen Gilhooly, long struggling writer who works in her local bookshop. Noreen dreams of emulating the success of her famous mother, poet, author and feminist-activist Genevieve de Lacy.

Dorothée Karekezi is a Belgian theatre maker who recently graduated from UCC's Theatre and Performative Practices Masters programme. Her piece, THE BIG CHOP, explores just how significant something as simple as a haircut can be.

Isolde Fenton is an actor/writer who recently returned to Cork from London. Her work-in-progress, IN A BAD WAY, deals with anxiety and hypochondria through experimentation with language and sound.

John Scally has recently transitioned from film to theatre, and makes work that platforms queer and gender-nonconforming voices in Cork, as we will see in SAD Panto.

Audiences are invited to join in on Saturday 9th November 12.30pm - 6pm. Each work in progress is 20-25mins and followed by a short Q&A.

