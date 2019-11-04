Rough Magic Will Bring a New Staging of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to The Everyman

Rough Magic in a co-production with Kilkenny Arts Festival bring a new staging of one of Shakespeare's most romantic comedy dramas, Much Ado About Nothing, on the road this month. This hilarious comedy of gleaming wit and linguistic fervor that gleefully undermines the seriousness of romance, a production which recently premiered at Kilkenny Arts Festival 2019. The play comes to The Everyman, Cork, November 12th and 13th.

After last year's award-winning production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Rough Magic return with a vivid contemporary staging of Shakespeare's celebrated romantic comedy. Created by the company's superb design team, as the production is set on the deck of a deluxe mobile home, where a group of friends gather for a week-long party full of cocktail-infused debauchery, bad dancing and questionable gender politics.

This festive play about deception and excess is newly adapted by Rough Magic's Associate Director Ronan Phelan and is guaranteed to get people talking as Phelan reworks the play like never before seen on stage:

"Rough Magic is thrilled to bring back Much Ado About Nothing on the road after a successful run at Kilkenny Arts Festival, in August. The play is a fun and fresh take on one of Shakespeare¹s best loved comedies." - Selina O¹Reilly, Company Producer, Rough Magic.

As the celebrations continue in the play, two couples emerge. Claudio and Hero fall deeply and madly in love, while Benedick and Beatrice resume their altogether more quarrelsome romance. Much Ado About Nothing charts the course of these two star-crossed courtships as malicious rumour and pointed lies threaten to tear them both apart- Rough Magic's Much Ado About Nothing asks, can we ever truly know the people we love? - in this absurd, exuberant, and vibrantly funny piece of theatre.

EVERYMAN THEATRE, Cork

Tuesday 12 - Wednesday 13 November | 7.30pm | €24 / €22 / €9

Box Office - Tel: 021 450 1673 / everymancork.com

Photo Credit: Ste Murray





