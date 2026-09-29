PYGMALION to Premiere at The Everyman Cork in Irish-Language Adaptation

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Belfast-based Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company has announced the premiere of a major new Irish-language adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, will take place in The Everyman in Cork on Thursday, 19th October, ahead of an all-island tour this autumn.

Pygmalion will explore how language, accent, and cultural belonging, shape identity asking urgent questions about who can claim ownership of the Irish language in modern society. The production will see a revisiting of My Fair Lady as a modern-day Irish language production based in a modern Belfast City.

Set in Belfast during Oireachtas na Samhna 2026, the autumn tour will also visit Galway, Mullingar, Waterford, Belfast, and Dublin.

Commenting on the launch of Pygmalion in The Everyman in Cork, Artistic Director for Aisling Ghéar, Bríd Ó Gallchóir, said ; We are so exciting to bring Pygmalion 26 to audiences across Ireland, starting in the wonderful city of Cork. The show brings together a wealth of talent and excellence across acting and the Irish language, to this beautiful production which reimagines Pygmalion in the context of contemporary Irish language and identity. This show is a mirror on a significant moment for Irish-language arts here, and further afield, as audiences increasingly seek contemporary, culturally resonant, storytelling. This production positions Pygmalion not only as a theatre event, but as a wider cultural conversation connecting language, identity and modern Irish life, and we are really excited to open in Cork, and see the cast bring the show, which is directed by the wonderful Nuala Ni Neill, to life.”

In autumn 2025, the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon, with additional support from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, announced that Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company was awarded almost €400,000 under Strand 3 of the Irish-language Theatre Award. This significant investment has funded the creation and tour of this ambitious and exciting new theatre production in Irish.

Roisín McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland added: “This innovative production advances the Arts Council's commitment to supporting the use and visibility of the Irish language in the arts. We're excited to see this launching in Cork this autumn and touring across Ireland before coming to Belfast. This is a great opportunity for audiences to connect with this well-known story in a new way and tap into current conversations on the Irish language in contemporary Northern Ireland.”

Following on from the premier in Cork at The Everyman, the production will tour extensively to venues including:

An Taibhdhearc, Galway, 21–24 October 2026

Mullingar Arts Centre, Mullingar – 27 October 2026

Garter Lane, Waterford – 30 October 2026

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Belfast. 2–5 November 2026

Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, Gortahork, Donegal – 7 November 2026

Axis Theatre, Dublin – 9–12 November 2026

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