DISCO PIGS to Open at The Everyman With Special €19.96 Preview Pricing
Find out how to get discount tickets.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Enda Walsh's Disco Pigs, which premiered in Cork in 1996, The Everyman is selling all tickets at €19.96 for the first preview performance of its new production.
The Everyman's major new production of Disco Pigs runs from Saturday, 31st October to Saturday, 14th of November. Audiences can book tickets for the first preview performance on Saturday, 31st October for only €19.96 (plus bookings fees when booking online or by phone).
Directed by Enda Walsh himself for the very first time, Disco Pigs will star Séamus McLean Ross and Aoise Meaney as Pig and Runt, roles which were originated in 1996 by Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh.
Pig and Runt are two Cork teenagers who share the same birthday, speak the same secret language, and whose joint inner world is about to be torn asunder by impending adulthood. One of the greatest Irish plays ever written, Disco Pigs launched the careers of writer Enda Walsh and actors Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh when it premiered in Cork in 1996.
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