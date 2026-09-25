DISCO PIGS to Open at The Everyman With Special €19.96 Preview Pricing

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To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Enda Walsh's Disco Pigs, which premiered in Cork in 1996, The Everyman is selling all tickets at €19.96 for the first preview performance of its new production.

The Everyman's major new production of Disco Pigs runs from Saturday, 31st October to Saturday, 14th of November. Audiences can book tickets for the first preview performance on Saturday, 31st October for only €19.96 (plus bookings fees when booking online or by phone).

Directed by Enda Walsh himself for the very first time, Disco Pigs will star Séamus McLean Ross and Aoise Meaney as Pig and Runt, roles which were originated in 1996 by Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh.

Pig and Runt are two Cork teenagers who share the same birthday, speak the same secret language, and whose joint inner world is about to be torn asunder by impending adulthood. One of the greatest Irish plays ever written, Disco Pigs launched the careers of writer Enda Walsh and actors Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh when it premiered in Cork in 1996.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 17 Hrs 48 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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