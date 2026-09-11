STORIES FROM THE SEA Will Debut at The Everyman

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In his new show, STORIES FROM THE SEA, multiple-award winning film maker Ken O'Sullivan will bring the audience on his 25 year journey exploring the North Atlantic ocean and seas around Ireland, with stories, video pieces and personal insights into his experiences, from being surrounded by a pod of Killer whales to swimming with thousands of dolphins and fin and blue whales, the largest animals ever to have lived, Ken regales us with stories of the beauty of the natural world and our emotional connection with it. The event is on Saturday 26 September at 7.30pm at The Everyman, Cork.

Ken has now produced more than twenty natural history documentaries for RTE and his last series NORTH ATLANTIC was acquired by BBC and broadcast in over 30 countries. He features alongside David Attenborough in BBC Earth's STUNNING UNDERWATER NATURE FOOTAGE which has 7 million views on YouTube.

The live show is a mix of film and stories from Ken's 20 plus year long career. He pays homage to his family's 250-year history on Fenit Island, Co. Kerry and our ancient maritime culture.

Education and conservation have been at the heart of Ken's work since 2005, long before it was popular to tell stories of damage and even devastation in natural history documentaries. He will talk about some of the great challenges facing our marine animals and habitats.

Ken has donated his documentaries to education, where they now feature on the secondary school exam curriculum within the Junior cycle Geography and Business Studies courses. His book 'Stories from the Deep' is critically acclaimed for its lyrical writing and descriptions of nature and animal encounters, as well as Ken's honesty about his life as a film maker.

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