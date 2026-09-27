DUBLIN Theatre Festival 2026: Review: DIGNITY, Project Arts Centre
An ISL-led reimagining of Teresa Deevy’s radio play creates an inviting, sensory environment but lacks narrative clarity.
There is something undeniably striking about being welcomed into a space where communication operates on an entirely different sensory plane. Dignity, presented at the Project Arts Centre as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival, is an ISL-led reimagining of Teresa Deevy’s 1939 radio play. Directed by Amanda Coogan, Lianne Quigley, and Alvean Jones in collaboration with Dublin Theatre of the Deaf, the production abandons spoken dialogue almost entirely, transforming audio origins into a rich visual choreography of sign, movement, and physical presence.
The ensemble and lead performers give an extraordinary performance, working with immense generosity and physical control to draw the audience directly into their world. The decision to weave patrons into the space begins immediately: performers guide audience members to their seats using visual sign language, eventually sitting directly among them. That proximity creates a wholesome, deeply participatory atmosphere. However, because the Cube’s seating layout is kept completely flat, the sightlines become easily obstructed by those in front, making it difficult to fully absorb the physical staging and intricate hand movements.
The production creates a fascinating tension around accessibility. In many ways, the show flips the usual dynamic on its head. By offering minimal narrative footholds, it forces hearing audience members to navigate a world of disorientation and missing context, mirroring the daily experience of deaf individuals in a hearing-centric society. While the musical score provides a steady, grounding pulse, the dramatic thread remains elusive. Without prior knowledge of Deevy’s source text, moments like a train station exchange of handwritten notes or subtle references to the Black and Tans lack the dramatic framework needed to land effectively.
The piece functions more like a beautifully choreographed song or a piece of physical performance art than a structured play. While a clearer story anchor would have helped the narrative resonate intellectually, the cast's skill and warmth ensure it lands emotionally, leaving a lingering desire to remain in their world long after the final bow.
Dignity ran at the Project Arts Centre (Cube) as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival 2026.
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