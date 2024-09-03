Once Off Productions to Present World Premiere of GUEST HOST STRANGER GHOST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Once Off Productions will present a world premiere of Stewart Parker Trust Award-winning writer Kate Heffernan (In Dog Years I'm Dead, Peat). Guest Host Stranger Ghost is a hilarious and heart-rending cry for a moment of stillness in a life of transience that piggybacks on numerous Dublin Theatre Festival play's sets as part of the show's run.

Heffernan's story is about living in someone else's home, where a mismatched trio rent a house owned by an elderly woman now living her last days in nursing care. Unlikely housemates, they try to find a connection in the short time they're here - and a space for themselves amongst the stuff of her entire life. Playful and boldly inventive, this vagabond new play will criss-cross the city to borrow the stages of other festival productions. With no two performances taking place on the same set, each iteration will offer a completely unique encounter.

This new play speaks directly to Ireland's housing crisis and the subsequent precarious living scenarios that so many are finding themselves in today.

The show contains conversations about sex and death.

Suitability: 14 yrs+

Running Time: 60 mins approx. (no interval)

CREATIVE TEAM:

Written by Kate Heffernan

Directed by Eoghan Carrick

Lighting Design by Sarah Jane Shiels

Creative Producers: Cally Shine and Maura O'Keeffe

CAST: Finbarr Doyle, Shadaan Felfeli, and Maeve O'Mahony

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Project Arts Centre (Upstairs), East Essex St., Temple Bar, Dublin

Thursday 3 October @ 4.00pm / €25

Saturday 12 October @ 3.00pm / €25

Project Box Office - Tel: 01 881 9613 / https://projectartscentre.ie/

DTF Box Office - https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/event/guest-host-stranger-ghost/

Project Arts Centre (Cube), East Essex St., Temple Bar, Dublin

Saturday 5 October @ 1.00pm / €25

Friday 11 October @ 1.00pm / €25

Project Box Office - Tel: 01 881 9613 / https://projectartscentre.ie/

DTF Box Office - https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/event/guest-host-stranger-ghost/

Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin

Friday 4 and Friday 11 October @ 4.00pm / €25

Smock Box Office - Tel: 01 677 0014 / https://smockalley.com/

DTF Box Office - https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/event/guest-host-stranger-ghost/

Gate Theatre, Dublin (as part of the Gate Theatre Crashes series)

Tuesday 8 October @ 4.00pm / €25

Gate Box Office - Tel: 01 874 4045 / https://www.gatetheatre.ie/production/gatecrashes-guest-host-stranger-ghost/

DTF Box Office - https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/event/guest-host-stranger-ghost/

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More