Northern Ireland Theatres Not Able to Reopen on September 1 As Planned

Theatres in Northern Ireland will not be reopening on September 1 as recently announced, reports BBC News.

The venues had originally planned to reopen on August 10, but that date was pushed back to the start of September. A new date has not been announced yet.

The decision to postpone the reopening of theatres comes after an increased count of the coronavirus in the area.

With the postponement of reopening, job loss is a high concern.

