Niall McNamee to Return to The Everyman for Christmas Concert

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The Everyman announced that singer-songwriter Niall McNamee will return to Cork for a special Christmas concert this December, following his star turn as 'Frank' in Mick Flannery's hit musical The House Must Win earlier this year.

Niall is a dynamic singer-songwriter and actor rapidly making a name for himself with captivating and timeless songwriting and charismatic live performances. After a busy year appearing on TV (The Hardacres), in film (Saipan) and on stage (The House Must Win), Niall is taking time out from his acting career to go back on the road with his band.

With a Top 40 debut album and a string of singles with more than 400,000 streams, Niall delivers a show that moves seamlessly from high energy to deep emotion and raw tender passion.

The concert, on Sunday 13 December, forms part of The Everyman's Christmas 2026 season, which also includes: The Everyman Panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, directed by panto legend Catherine Mahon-Buckley; Candy in Pantoland, a new drag panto, directed by The Everyman's Artistic Director Des Kennedy; Sunday Songbook Christmas Special, featuring some of the greatest Christmas songs ever recorded; and the return of John Spillane for his annual Everyman Christmas concert.

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